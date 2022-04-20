KILLINGTON — Golfers, cyclists and adventure seekers unite. A summer of fun is approaching at Killington Resort.
The resort announced its bike path, golf course and adventure center will open on May 28.
“We are excited to offer a full summer line-up of events again this year, with crowd favorites including the Cooler in the Mountain Concert Series and Killington Brewfest,” Killington Resort Events and Sponsorships Manager Mike Sutcliffe said.
Killington will host the Fox US Open of Mountain Biking Sept. 15-18. The resort last hosted the event in 2018.
The race includes “top professional racers from around the world” vying for the $80,000 purse according to the organization’s website.
“The opportunity to host the Fox US Open of Mountain Biking again is incredible. This event will attract some of the best mountain bike athletes from around the world competing in the US Open Downhill, US Open Enduro, Best Whip, Kids Open with Grom Bomb and Adaptive DH Race. Vendors, live music and group laps will create a party-like atmosphere for all.”
Killington is the largest mountain resort in Eastern North America.
GOLF
The golf course will be open daily May 28 through Oct. 10, conditions permitting.
Rental clubs and lessons are available beginning opening day. The course will offer all-electric golf carts for the first time this year.
MOUNTAIN BIKING
The Bike Park will open May 28, with service from the Snowshed Express Quad, open Fridays through Sundays early season, in addition to Memorial Day. Daily operations are slated to begin June 10 with Snowshed and Ramshead lifts spinning.
K-1 Express Gondola is scheduled to spin Thursday-Monday for mountain biking and scenic gondola rides beginning June 23.
Adult and youth mountain bike camps are available June through October.
ADVENTURE CENTER
The Adventure Center will open Saturday, Sunday and holidays from May 28 to June 19 and Thursday through Monday beginning June 23.
Summer season passes are now available at Killington.com.
2022-23 SEASON PASSES
Killington 2022-23 season passes are on sale, including the popular Beast 365 All Seasons Pass, which offers year-round access to skiing/riding, mountain biking, golf, Adventure Center, and access to 50 additional ski destinations with an included Ikon Base Pass. Monthly payment option available.
Killington season passes provide great perks, including bring a friend tickets and discounts on retail, food & beverage, snow sports school, lodging and the Pico Fitness Center.
Pico 2022-23 My Pico Season Passes, including the Pico KA All Seasons Pass with access to summer activities at Killington Resort, are on sale now with a Kids Ski Free promotion, offering a free season pass to kids 12 and under with the purchase of an adult pass.
Complete details and a full list of 2022-23 Pico Mountain season passes, seasonal programs, seasonal lockers and rentals can be found at picomountain.com.
2022 SUMMER EVENT LINE-UP
May 27-29 Total Archery Challenge at Pico Mountain
May 28-30 Killington Stage Race
Thursdays June 16 – Sept. 1 Golf League Nights
June 12 VMBA Day
June 17-18 VT Adaptive Charity Challenge
June 20-23 American Junior Golf Association at Green Mountain National
Wednesdays June 22 – Aug. 31 KMBC Bike Bum Race Series
Saturdays July 2-23 Killington Music Festival at Pico Mountain
Saturdays July 9 – Sept. 3 Cooler in the Mountains Concert Series presented by Bud Light Seltzer
July 15-16 KPAA Killington Wine Festival at Killington Peak Lodge (Fri.) & Pico Mountain (Sat.)
July 30 Red Bull Raw Slalom
July 31 Next Gen Raw Slalom
Aug. 7 ESC Mountain Bike Downhill and Enduro
Aug. 13 Race to the Peak 8K to benefit Mentor Connector at Pico Mountain
Sept. 10-11 Spartan Race
Sept. 15-18 FOX US Open of Mountain Biking
Sept. 24 Killington Brewfest at Pico Mountain
Oct. 8 Harvest Faire
Oct. 16 ESC Downhill Series Finals