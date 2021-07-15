BRATTLEBORO -- The Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center will host a webinar with HEART Wildlife Removal on Monday, July 19, at 7 p.m.
BEEC says live-trapping and relocating a wild animal is not humane. Animals that live in your neighborhood are at home there. They know how to find the resources they need. If you move them, they will have to locate a vacant territory, which is often not possible, or displace resident wildlife. They will need to find sufficient food and shelter in an unknown place. At certain times of the year, there is a chance that relocating an animal will mean leaving young behind to starve.
Further, unless you remove the wildlife attractant, another animal will move into the vacancy you have created.
HEART (Humane Eviction And Removal Team) is a Burlington-based company that helps people solve wildlife conflicts humanely and permanently by wildlife-proofing homes, even from wildlife as small as mice. JoAnn Nichols will discuss how to identify locations where wildlife enters buildings, persuade them to move on, prevent family separations, and close entrances once the animals have departed.
Visit www.beec.org to register for the free webinar. You will also find advice for solving wildlife conflicts on the Living with Wildlife page on the BEEC website.