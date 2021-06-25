PUTNEY — The Putney Mountain Association is offering five educational programs in July. Interested participants can register at putneymountain.org/events (unless otherwise noted) as soon as possible, as each event has a limited number of participants.
July 3, 10 a.m. to noon: Fern Walk with Lynn Levine, author of “Identifying Ferns the Easy Way: A Guide to Common Ferns in the Northeast,” features a ramble through the woods of the Beatrix Aiken Preserve — a little gem of Putney forest and a diversified landscape brimming with ferns sprouting from cliffs rich with calcium, the forest floor and a small wetland. Participants will meet at the Beatrice Aiken Wildlife Preserve. Pre-register by contacting Levine at 802-254-4717 or forester.lynn@gmail.com. Participants will need to buy a book (at the reduced price of $10) to refer to during the walk. Payment can be completed upon pre-registering. Rain date: July 4.
July 10, 9 a.m. to noon: Trail building class with Roger Haydock. Want to build your own hiking trail or are you curious how the Putney Mountain Trails came to exist? Join Haydock for a chance to see the terrain like a blank slate. Meet at the Dummerston Church at 9 a.m. to carpool to the Missing Links parking lot (parking at the trailhead is limited). Bring a mask for the car ride. Limit 15 people. RSVP @ Putneymountain.org/events
July 17, 10 a.m. to noon: Sheep and the Invasives They Eat, with David Ritchie and Sam Quintal. Join Ritchie, Putney Mountain shepherd and sheep advocate, and Quintal, buckthorn enforcer, for a deep dive into the purpose of our fine fleeced friends feeding at the summit, and a shared zeal for the eradication of the buckthorn that they consume. Limit 15 people. Rain date: July 18. Putney Mountain Summit. RSVP @ Putneymountain.org/events
July 24, 9 to 11 a.m.: Landscape Photography with Brent Seabrook. Learn to look, learn of light, and take home some remarkable images from the Missing Links trail. Carpool if possible (parking at the trailhead is limited). Rain date July 25. Meet at the Missing Links Trailhead, 645 Hague Rd., Dummerston. RSVP @ Putneymountain.org/events
July 31, 9 to 11 a.m.: 400 million years in half a mile – Geology with Roger Haydock, who will lead a short geology field trip to Putney Mountain summit. Meet at the parking lot at 9 a.m. This field trip will look at evidence of mountain building from 400 million years ago and at glacial impacts from 20,000 years ago. The total walking distance is about 1 1/2 miles. Rain date: Aug. 1. Meet at the Putney Mountain Trailhead.