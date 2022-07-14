MONTPELIER — Three new hunting or trapping related laws passed by the Vermont Legislature during the 2022 session are going into effect, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department
Under the new laws: hunting coyotes with dogs and training dogs to hunt coyotes will be temporarily banned in Vermont starting July 1; the retrieval and use of game and furbearing animals by hunters and trappers are now required with some exceptions; and the Fish and Wildlife Department is beginning a process with the Fish and Wildlife Board and Legislature to identify and implement new best management practices for trapping in the state.
Per S.281, hunters will only be able to pursue and take a coyote with dogs if they are on their own property and acting in defense of a person or property, or if they have signed permission from a landowner who has a legitimate defense of persons or property concern.
Per H.411, the requirement for retrieval and use of certain wild animals when legally taken is now in effect. The requirement includes moose, deer, bear, wild turkeys, gray squirrels, cottontail rabbit and snowshoe hare, game birds, crows and furbearers.
The covered wild animal must be processed as food, fur, hide or feathers, or used for taxidermy. This does not apply to a coyote that has been legally shot.
Exceptions include animals unfit for consumption, theft, loss to another wild animal, lack of access because of posting, defense of a person or property, and animals that are sick or diseased.
Per S.201, the department has begun a process to identify new best management practices that modernize trapping and improve the welfare of wildlife taken with the use of traps. This will result in a recommendation from the commissioner to the Legislature, and a revision of existing trapping regulations based on that recommendation by the board.
Updated trapping regulations from this process are not expected until the 2023 hunting and trapping season at the earliest; no changes to trapping regulations are in effect for the 2022 season.
Links to the new laws are available on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website, https:// vtfishandwildlife.com.