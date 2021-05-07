In one of my earliest essays, I informed my readership “When I grow up, I want to be a housewife.” This composition, now a source of much hilarity, is framed for posterity. I should note that even in third grade I had no penchant for tidiness. Being a housewife was about making messes — baking cookies, craft projects, wildflower bouquets. Tidiness is more important to me now than it was then, though it remains well down my list of priorities. As for messes, my appreciation has only grown.
One species comes first to mind when I think about the importance of messiness — red-backed salamanders. Why? Let me explain. On a couple of nights each spring, I am treated to a natural migration spectacle, the emergence of red-backeds from their hibernaculum in the pebble drain around my house. The warm rains of the past week were the catalyst for the 2021 migration. When opened the door that night to check, I saw three salamanders on the doorstep and a dozen climbing the flashing skirt below the siding. I settled in to watch the show of salamanders weaving through the leaf litter by the doorstep. The trek to their summer territories was underway.
If you don’t know red-backed salamanders, ask a kid who loves the woods to introduce you. They can be readily found by looking (carefully) under forest debris. These salamanders are slim and shiny and move like quicksilver. They come in a varietty of color morphs, but most commonly they have a band of rusty red down their backs and a gray salt-and-pepper belly. While the largest are about four inches long, the smallest are likely to be the tiniest amphibans you will ever see, small enough to stretch out on a penny.
In science class, we learned that amphibians lay their eggs in the water. Aquatic tadpoles or gilled larvae hatch from these eggs and then metamorphose into an adults, many of which are terrestrial. Red-backed are the dragons of the salamander world. The females lay their eggs in a moist nook, say inside a rotting log, and guard them until they hatch into miniature adults. This takes two months, during which time the female eats only the invertebrate prey that blunders through her lair.
Unless you are on safari in the realm beneath rocks and logs, these salamanders are seldom seen. They live in the leaf litter where they feed and feed upon the many that prowl that life-dense zone.There are a lot of these salamanders. A study at the Hubbard Brook Experimental Station in New Hampshire found that the biomass of these salamanders was more than double that of all birds combined.
The emergence of the red-backeds coincides with the beginning of the growing season, the time when the attention of home-makers turns eagerly to outdoor spaces. As I scan my yard and plan outdoor beautification, I do so with the salamanders in mind. Whenever I am tempted to eliminate messes, these little salamanders remind me that the entire landscape is inhabited by creatures earnestly living their unseen lives.
If puttering in gardens brings you joy, fear not! Messes can be beautiful and when thoughtfully contrived can shelter and feed more species than natural untidiness. Resources on wildlife-friendly landscaping abound for those of you who wish to take an active role in habitat improvement.
Here are a few basics:
Limit lawns and mowing. A yard with small lawns and pathways between natural meadows will include far more native residents.
Go native. Native trees, shrubs, and flowers support far more species of insects, birds, and other life.
Shrubs are appreciated by many creatures, and native shrubs are the best choices. If shrubs are good, thickets are better. A proper thicket will be alive with birds throughout the year and may also shelter rabbits, chipmunks, jumping mice, foxes, and weasels. And red-backed salamanders, of course.
Keep a biopile. Brush piles may look messy but they are exceedingly attractive to other creatures, and will be occupied almost immediately. If you find it too messy, maybe hide it behind your thicket?
I won’t see my red-backed neighbors again until the rainy night in October when they head back to their winter home. I will enjoy imagining them all summer, though, in the wild, messy places that are my favorite parts of the landscape.