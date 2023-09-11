CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — The Friends of Pisgah have two scheduled work parties coming up this week.
On Tuesday, Sept. 12, work will commence on a beaver baffle on the Fullam Pond Trail, at the bridge some 800 feet north of the Fullam Pond dam.
There are several ways to get to where the work will commence. At 9 a.m., folks may meet at the Horseshoe garage 500 feet north of the Horseshoe trailhead parking lot. The group will UTV south to Nash Trail, then north on the Fullam Pond Trail. Folks could also motor north on the Old Chesterfield Road several miles beyond the visitors center in Winchester to the Fullam Pond parking area. From there, folks would have to walk about a quarter mile to the job location, passing the two dams at Fullam then turning north on the Fullam Pond Trail a short haul to the bridge where the work will be done.
Work should begin a bit later than 9:30 a.m. at the site.
Most tools will be on hand, but an extra branch lopper would be helpful. A potato hook is always welcome. There is always clipping to be done and some drainage work, as well. The bridge has to be modified a bit to allow the beaver deceiver to be put in place. And there will be work on the baffle itself and the removal of some beaver debris.
Be sure to bring along plenty of water to drink, a snack or a lunch, gloves, eye protection and bug repellent. A pair of barn boots wouldn't hurt.
WORKDAY
On Saturday, Sept. 16, there will be a workday session beginning at 9:3ao a.m. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Dort property, 116 Route 63 in Chesterfield. Organizers will put a small sign at the end of the driveway to mark the entrance. Volunteers will park in the lower field and use the UTV's to get up to the work areas.
Depending on the number of volunteers that show up for this workday, it will determine what can be accomplished. Saturday's workday project will involve adding an extension to the Baker Pond trail bridge. Organizers will be ferrying in the work crew up to the baker pond trail with UTV's.
If there are more volunteers than that project needs, some people could work at the Dort property cleaning up around the camping area. Volunteers will be raking around the camp sight, sweeping out the privy, lean-to and wood storage, clipping back any vegetation around the camping area and up the access road, and any other little projects that arise while were there.
Make sure to pack a good lunch, water, gloves, and your favorite bug spray.