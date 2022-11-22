MONTPELIER — Hunters will still have several days of archery and muzzleloader deer hunting to enjoy in Vermont after the regular deer season ends Nov. 27.
Archery deer hunting continues Nov. 28 through Dec. 15, and muzzleloader deer hunting will occur Dec. 3 to 11.
An archery deer license and a hunting license are required to hunt during the archery season. An antlerless deer, or a legal buck, if you did not take one earlier, are allowed during this season.
A muzzleloader deer license and a hunting license are required to hunt during the muzzleloader season. A legal buck may be taken if you did not take one earlier, and an antlerless deer may be taken in a designated Wildlife Management Unit if you have a muzzleloader antlerless deer permit and you have not already reached your annual limit. A few of these permits may still be available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website.
Vermont has an annual limit of four deer during its deer hunting seasons, including only one legal buck annually during those seasons.
Vermont has an excellent hunting safety record, in part because hunters and hikers are urged to wear a fluorescent orange hat and vest.