STRATTON — Guests at Stratton Mountain Resort have a lot to look forward to this summer.
Summer started at Stratton on Memorial Day weekend. Traditionally, the resort has spun lifts Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for biking and scenic tours.
For the first, this summer, Stratton will be expanding hours to be open during holidays and long weekends.
"It's a little bit of a sporadic schedule," said Andrew Kimiecik, digital marketing manager at the resort.
In addition to more hours, he said, more events are on the schedule. The list includes July 4 fireworks, concerts and movie nights.
Tribute bands and The Wailers will perform as part of the Stratton Mountain Music Series. Covers of the Talking Heads, Fleetwood Mac and Pink Floyd can be expected.
Cars and Coffee, a series started last year, will return again starting July 2. Kimiecik said people hang out, look at vintage cars, and enjoy free coffee and donuts.
"We had some pretty good success with that last year," he said. "It was pretty well received."
He anticipates the next Cars and Coffee will be held in the fall.
Last summer, four downhill bike trails were added and another is on its way. Trail-building company Sinuosity built all the trails
"There's two blue flow trails," Kimiecik said. "There's going to be a multi-directional trail to the Sun Bowl and back. We added a jump park and a skills park, which was here last summer, too."
Added this year are utility vehicle (UTV) tours, which are available every day just like hiking. Tennis courts are being refurbished and some will be converted to pickleball courts.
The resort already has an outdoor climbing wall suggested for children 5 to 12 years old. The hope is to have an indoor climbing wall with about 25-feet-high walls in the village complete by August.
"That's going to be totally new and will be open year round as well," Kimiecik said.
He expects to announce capital projects taking place this summer soon.
More information on upcoming events can be found at stratton.com.
"The abundance and the variety of activities are pretty on point this summer," Kimiecik said. "We're excited to be back."