HINSDALE, N.H. — A moose was seen relaxing after an afternoon of hard work grazing along the banks of the Connecticut River on Thursday.
The moose was spotted Thursday morning at Norm’s Marina by workers completing the General John Stark Memorial Bridge, who alerted Greg Bergeron, the marina manager.
Bergeron found the moose, however, to be overstaying her visit. The moose had been eyeing his orchard, gracefully snacking on the leaves and crop of multiple peach, apple, pear and cherry trees.
“I didn’t want to spook her,” said Bergeron. “If she ran, she might’ve gone into the river and gotten stuck in the mud. She was pretty close to some of the boats too.”
After her lunch, the moose decided it was time for an afternoon nap, curling up underneath the shade of a birch tree overlooking the river. In terms of relaxation, the cool river breeze paired with the warm June sun made it a hard-to-beat spot.
It was then that Reformer staff, at a distance, took a photo of the sleepy moose enjoying her almost-summer relaxation. Wildlife experts caution that it’s not a good idea to sneak up behind a 7-foot-tall moose.
“If you get too close to a moose, especially a mother with a calf, there is a risk that they’ll stomp you,” said Vermont Game Warden Kelly Price.
“As far as the public is concerned, we want to remind people that moose are very unpredictable and that they can be extremely dangerous. They have been known to cause severe injury and actually kill people if they get too close.”
As for the science behind moose-relaxation, Price explained it was quite possible that the moose intentionally sought a shady and breezy spot to cool down.
“Right now, the moose population in the south is declining. When it comes to Brattleboro, Guilford and even Hinsdale, this is the extreme southern extent of their range. Moose were not even here 30 years ago.”
Ticks primarily keep moose away from southern New England. The widespread abundance of the parasite has dramatically decreased moose populations in recent years.
The moose’s winter-rated insulative coat, paired with her thick skin, may have also provided another reason to search for a restful, cool spot.
“Now it seems that due to warmer weather and an abundance of ticks, moose are encroaching back up north. Moose don’t like warm weather at all,” continued Price.
Perhaps humans should take notes from this moose when entertaining a day of relaxation this summer.