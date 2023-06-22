MONTPELIER — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is seeking the public’s help with monitoring wild turkeys.
Since 2007, the department has run an annual online survey in August for reporting turkey broods. Beginning in 2021, the survey was expanded to include the month of July. The use of “citizen scientists” in this way facilitates the department’s ability to collect important turkey population and productivity data from all corners of the state.
Those who see a flock of turkeys in Vermont during July and August should take the turkey brood survey at www.vtfishandwildlife.com, reporting any observations, including where, when, and the number of adult and young turkeys observed. The value of the data collected improves when more people participate.
“Information gathered from this survey helps us monitor long-term trends in the productivity of Vermont’s wild turkey population,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s turkey biologist Chris Bernier. “It also helps us assess the impacts of spring weather on the survival of poults and adult turkeys which is an important consideration in the management of turkeys.”
“We monitor and manage wild turkey numbers annually in order to maintain a healthy, abundant and sustainable population of these iconic and ecologically significant birds throughout the state,” added Bernier.
“Please help us scientifically manage the turkey population by reporting your Vermont turkey sightings during July and August.”