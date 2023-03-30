BRATTLEBORO — The Connecticut River Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited has invited the public to “The State of the State’s Fisheries,” a presentation by Lael Will, Vermont Fish and Wildlife fisheries biologist for southeast Vermont. The presentation will take place at 6 p.m. on April 3 at the Brooks Memorial Library, meeting room A.
Will has been a fisheries biologist in Vermont since 2012 after working in fisheries in California, Arkansas, and Georgia. She has a B.S. in Marine Resource Development from University of Rhode Island and an M.S. in Fisheries Science from University of Arkansas. She works primarily on trout fisheries in rivers and streams and bass fisheries in lakes and ponds. She also works on improving habitat and fish passage for diadromous species as chair of the Science Committee of the four-state CT River Atlantic Salmon Commission, such as American eel, sea lamprey and American shad.