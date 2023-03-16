WEST DOVER — Skiers and riders looking to take plenty of runs at Mount Snow or other Vail Resorts mountains next winter can find the right season pass fit for them.
Epic Passes for next ski season are now on sale. Mount Snow spokesperson Courtney DiFiore highlighted several options, calling them "most ideal for a majority of our east region guests."
"With so many Epic Pass options, guests can find the 'just right' version for their circumstances and needs," she said, drawing comparisons to the Goldilocks story, "but so many options can also be overwhelming, so here’s my top picks for east coast skiers/riders."
DiFiore said the Northeast Value Pass ($555) provides access to 21 resorts across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. It also covers summer scenic rides on chairlifts.
Mount Snow, Okemo Mountain Resort and Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont are Vail properties.
DiFiore said the Epic Local Pass ($676) or Epic Local Child Pass provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 29 resorts coast to coast.
"This gives guests a bit more flexibility in access," she said. "Passholders can follow the pow and use their pass for a West Coast trip."
DiFiore noted specialty passes are available at discounted rates for active and retired military members and their dependents, college students, senior citizens and adaptive skiers.
The Epic Pass ($909) provides unlimited access to 42 resorts. Epic Day Pass is customizable, with three levels of resort access to ski or ride.
"The only thing better than locking in your Epic Pass, is locking in your Epic Pass at the lowest price of the year," Vail Resorts said in a news release, as prices will climb. "If you love to ski Vail, Whistler Blackcomb, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Stowe, Seven Springs and more great resorts, there has never been a better time to be an Epic Pass Holder."
Next season, Epic Pass guests will be able to store their pass directly on their phone. Vail Resorts is using Bluetooth technology for the scanning.
"This eliminates the need to wait in the ticket window line or wait for your pass to arrive in the mail," Vail Resorts said. "It will also help reduce plastic and RFID chip waste. Plastic cards will still be available to our guests who cannot or do not want to use their phone as their pass."
Pass holders who purchase passes early will receive 10 Buddy Tickets and six Ski with a Friend Tickets to bring along friends and family at a discount. They also receive 20 percent off on-mountain food and beverage, lodging, group ski and ride school lessons, equipment rentals and more.