MONTPELIER — Bear hunting season started this month and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department reminds hunters about the bear hunting regulations.
Vermont has two bear hunting seasons. The early season, which requires a special bear tag, started Sept. 1, and continues through Nov. 11, with one exception. Nonresident hunters using dogs cannot start bear hunting until Sept. 15. The late bear season begins Nov. 12 and continues through Nov. 20. A hunter may only take one bear during the year.
In addition to a hunting license, a bear hunter using a bow or crossbow must have a prior or current bow license or a certificate proving completion of a bow hunter education course.
The hunter must field dress the bear before taking it to a reporting station. Although the bear must be reported within 48 hours, Fish and Wildlife urge doing so quickly to cool the meat. Hunters must also collect and submit a pre-molar tooth from the bear at the time the bear is reported or within 30 days. The tooth provides data on the age structure and size of the bear population.
“Bears will be feeding along power lines and in forest openings and old fields where berries and apples can be found, as well as in forested beech and oak stands,” said Vermont Director of Wildlife Mark Scott. “They also are likely to be feeding on standing corn.”
Scott recommends that hunters refrain from shooting a bear with cubs, as well as bears observed in groups as they are usually made up of sows with cubs.
Scott says regulated hunting seasons help manage the state’s bear population.
“Fifty years ago, Vermont had less than 1,500 bears, and they were found mostly in the mountains and northeastern quarter of the state,” he said. “Bears are now found statewide except in Grand Isle County, and although we have successfully increased bear numbers close to 6,000, the human population also has increased, resulting in more encounters between humans and bears. Carefully regulated legal hunting helps control the growth of the black bear population and allows for their sustainable use while decreasing interactions with humans.”
Vermont Fish & Wildlife urges hunters to download and read the 2022 Black Bear Hunting Guide from its website.