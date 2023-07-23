MONTPELIER — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the U.S. Forest Service are conducting four “Introduction to Fishing Clinics” in Green Mountain National Forest in July, August and September.
“The national forest offers a wide range of fishing opportunities from remote backcountry ponds to locations with easy shore access and everything in between,” said Fish and Wildlife Education Specialist Corey Hart. “We are excited to work with our partners at the Green Mountain National Forest to highlight some of these unique fishing opportunities through our introduction to fishing programs.”
“Join us for a hands-on evening of fishing fun at the first three clinics, which will be perfect for those who have never been fishing before or those looking to refresh their skills. Topics covered will include knot tying, fishing regulations, casting, ecology, and more.”
“We are very excited to be working in partnership with the State of Vermont to expand these Introduction to Fishing clinics on to the Green Mountain National Forest,” said John Sinclair, Forest Supervisor for the Green Mountain and Finger Lakes National Forests. “The National Forest has and will continue to offer wonderful fishing opportunities for anglers of all types and experience levels.”
Three introduction to fishing trips will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on July 27, Aug. 2 and Aug. 10. The first will be at Grout Pond Recreation Area, Stratton, followed by Lefferts Pond, in Chittenden and Hapgood Pond Recreation Area in Peru. To register, visit https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/201022, https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/201023 or https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/201024, respectivly.
An introduction to fishing hike-in program will also cover all the basics of fishing while focusing on how to fish backcountry ponds. It includes a five-mile round-trip hike from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 to reach Little Rock Pond in Mount Tabor. To register for the hike, visit https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/201025.