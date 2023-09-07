Vermont’s archery deer season starts Oct. 1.

Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.