MONTPELIER — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has announced the 2021-2022 migratory game bird hunting season dates and bag limits.
A printable copy of the Migratory Bird Syllabus can be downloaded from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com) under “Hunt” – “Waterfowl.” A printed version also will be available from license agents and post offices by late August.
A statewide Vermont open hunting season for resident Canada geese will occur Sept. 1-25. The purpose of the September season is to help control Vermont’s resident Canada goose population prior to the arrival of Canada geese migrating south from Canada.
A second Canada goose hunting season for resident and migrant geese will be held Oct. 13 to Nov. 11 in the Lake Champlain and Interior Zones. In the Connecticut River Zone, the second Canada goose season will be Oct. 5 to Nov. 7 and Nov. 24 to Dec. 19.
Duck season this fall opens on Oct. 13 in the Lake Champlain and Interior Vermont Zones and on Oct. 5 in the Connecticut River Zone. The Lake Champlain Zone has a split season (Oct. 13-17 and Oct. 30 to Dec. 23). The Interior Vermont Zone has a straight season (Oct. 13 to Dec. 11). The Connecticut River Zone has a split season (Oct. 5 to Nov. 7 and Nov. 24 to Dec. 19).
Scaup daily bag limits are a hybrid season this year. The first 20 days of the Lake Champlain (Oct. 13-17 and Oct. 30 to Nov. 13) and Interior (Oct. 13 to Nov. 1) zones allow the harvest of two scaup daily. The remainder of the season you are allowed only one scaup daily. Within the Connecticut River Zone, you are allowed only one scaup daily for the entire season.
Vermont’s youth waterfowl hunting weekend will be Sept. 25 and 26. Resident and nonresident hunters 17 years of age or younger on those dates may hunt ducks and geese within the Lake Champlain and Interior Vermont Zones during this weekend while accompanied by an adult 18 or older. In the Connecticut River Zone, youth must be 15 years of age or younger on those dates. Both adult and youth must have Vermont hunting licenses. The adult may not hunt or carry a firearm. Youth ages 16 and 17 must have a Vermont Migratory Waterfowl tag and federal duck stamp.
Woodcock hunting season is Sept. 25 to Nov. 8 statewide with a three-bird bag limit.
In addition to a hunting license, a waterfowl hunter 16 or older must carry a current federal duck stamp and Vermont Migratory Waterfowl tag to hunt waterfowl in Vermont. All migratory game bird (woodcock, ducks and geese) hunters must also be registered with the Harvest Information Program (H.I.P.) in each state they hunt.