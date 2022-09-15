MONTPELIER — Vermont’s resident Canada goose hunting season began Sept. 1 and will continue through Sept. 25 to help control Vermont’s resident Canada goose population before the arrival of Canada geese migrating south from Canada, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
The season is open statewide with a daily bag limit of five Canada geese in the Connecticut River Zone and eight in the rest of Vermont.
A second Canada goose hunting season for resident and migrant birds will be held from Oct. 15 to Nov. 13, with a daily bag limit of one Canada goose in the Lake Champlain Zone and Interior Vermont Zone.
In the Connecticut River Zone, the second Canada goose season will be from Oct. 4 to Nov. 6 and from Nov. 23 to Dec. 18, with a daily bag limit of two Canada geese.
New this year is a late Canada goose season targeting resident birds. Within the Lake Champlain and Interior zones, the season will be held from Dec. 1 to Jan. 21, with a five-bird daily bag limit. The season will run from Dec. 19 to Jan. 21 in the Connecticut River zone and applies only to the lands of the zone, not Connecticut River waters.
A hunting license is required, and a waterfowl hunter 16 or older must carry current federal and Vermont duck stamps. Federal stamps are sold at post offices, federal refuges and on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website https://www.fws.gov/birds/get-involved/duck-stamp.php.
Vermont duck stamps can be added to your hunting license on Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s website and through license agents. The hunter must sign the federal duck stamp.
All migratory game bird hunters must also be registered with the Harvest Information Program. This can be done on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website or by calling toll-free at 1-877-306-7091. After providing some basic information, hunters will receive their annual H.I.P. registration number, which they will then need to record on their hunting license.
A printable copy of migratory bird hunting regulations can be downloaded from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website under “Hunt” – “Waterfowl.” A printed version will also be available from license agents and post offices.