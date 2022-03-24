MONTPELIER — Vermont’s trout fishing season opens Saturday, April 9.
Despite lingering snow cover in some areas of the state, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says anglers can still have fun and be successful.
Anglers should check the department’s website frequently as updates are made to the Trout Stocking page. Visit anrweb.vt.gov/FWD/FW/FishStockingSchedule.aspx and click the “See What’s Been Stocked” button to stay informed as the spring progresses.
Anglers who like to fish and release their catch don’t need to wait for opening day. Nearly all waterbodies are now open year-round to catch-and-release fishing for trout in Vermont. Check the 2022 Vermont Fishing Guide and Regulations which is available free from license agents, and it is on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website at eregulations.com/vermont/fishing/.
A helpful overview of the new fishing regulations can be found at vtfishandwildlife.com/new-2022-fishing-regulations-overview.
The department reminds anglers that in almost all cases regulations have been simplified. For any river, stream, lake or pond not listed in the Index of Rivers and Streams or Index of Lakes and Ponds go to General Fishing Regulations on page 52.