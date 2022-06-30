MONTPELIER — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is seeking the public’s help with monitoring wild turkeys.
Since 2007, the department has run an annual online survey for reporting turkey broods in August. Beginning in 2021, the survey was expanded to include the month of July. The use of “citizen scientists” in this way facilitates the department’s ability to collect important turkey population and productivity data from all corners of the state.
If someone sees a flock of turkeys in Vermont during July and August, the department asks them to go to the turkey brood survey at vtfishandwildlife.com and report observations including where and when they observed the turkeys along with the number of adult and young turkeys, or poults they observed. The value of the data collected from this survey is wholly dependent on the number of people who participate.
“Information gathered from this survey helps us monitor long-term trends in the productivity of Vermont’s wild turkey population,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s turkey biologist Chris Bernier. “It also helps us assess the impacts of spring weather on the survival of poults and adult turkeys which is an important consideration in the management of turkeys.”