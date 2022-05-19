MONTPELIER — Vermont’s fish and wildlife summer course for teachers and other educators will be held July 17-22. The interactive field course that gets educators out into Vermont’s streams, forests and wetlands with some of the state’s leading natural resource experts takes place at the Buck Lake Conservation Camp in Woodbury.
Now in its 37th year, “Wildlife Management and Outdoor Education Techniques for Educators,” is a one-week, three-credit graduate course taught by Vermont Fish and Wildlife and other Agency of Natural Resources staff through Castleton University.
Tuition is $650 for the course. Books, food and overnight facilities are included. A limited number of partial scholarships are available. A course description, schedule of activities and registration information are available by email from Alison.Thomas@vermont.gov.
Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities are available on request at no cost. Requests should be made as early as possible. Contact: Alison.Thomsas@vermont.gov, 802-371-9975 (voice), 800-253-0191 (TTY).