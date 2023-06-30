WARDSBORO — The Wardsboro Skatepark Committee is holding its annual contest on July 4.
"We are selling some of our Wardsboro Skatepark t-shirts and stickers, as well as raffling two complete skateboards at the Wardsboro street fair that morning," Committee Chairman Matthew Bemis said.
The contest will happen at 2 p.m. after the parade. Participants pay $10 for entry. Prizes will be awarded for three different competitions.
All proceeds will go toward rebuilding the pyramid feature at the skatepark. About $3,000 of the $10,000 goal has been raised so far.
To donate, visit givebutter.com/wardsboroskateparkcommittee.
The event is sponsored by The Void, Workhorse Cafe, Rampage Skatepark Ramps, Stay True Family, and Matterhorn Apothecary.