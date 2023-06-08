PERU — Bromley Mountain is bringing racing back to its ski hills in the summertime.
"It's the first race Bromley has done in quite a while — it's probably been over 15 or 20 years," said Steve Gabriel, marketing coordinator at the resort. "So we're trying to get back into it, trying to do more summer events and fun things for the community."
Bromley Mountain is partnering with F.I.T. Sun Mountain Challenge on July 1. The event is "community focused" and open to participants of all ages, according to fitchallenge.org.
"We believe that fitness should be a way of life, not a list of goals to achieve, and that’s why our event is open to everyone — not just athletes or extremely fit individuals," states the website.
Robb McCoy started F.I.T. in 2013. He wanted "to bring his passion and love of obstacle course racing to his local community," according to the site.
McCoy hosts the challenges all over the Northeast and is friends with an employee at Bromley who's interested in trail races, Gabriel said.
"We thought why not?" Gabriel said of the resort's decision to host.
Racers can opt for a one-loop course covering 5 miles and 1,800 vertical feet for $50. They also could lap the course for four hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $80 or 12 hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for $120.
Of the latter option, Gabriel said Monday, "It's pretty crazy but there's a market for it. We have one signed up for it already."
To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/VT/Peru/FITSMC.
Resort staff are working with F.I.T. to create the course.
"We've mapped it out," Gabriel said. "We're going to use our ski trails."
The course will start in the beginner area by the magic carpet then lead to a trail with scenic views of the region along the way. Plans are still emerging on the downhill section, as the resort needs to consult with the U.S. National Forest Service since part of the Appalachian Trail runs through Bromley.
Gabriel said participants will run through Bromley Village where hotdogs, hamburgers and beverages will be served to keep runners "fueled up." Families are welcome to join them there.
A winner will be announced from each of the three categories of racers. They will get Bromley and F.I.T. swag, and lift tickets for the upcoming winter.
All participants will be offered discounted Adventure Park tickets. The price will be $39, compared to the normal rate of $52.
Local musician Sky Alan will be performing from noon to 4 p.m.
"He's really good," Gabriel said. "He has a good energy."
Gabriel said the hope is to hold the event year after year and grow it each time.
"The more people we get, the more we'll do it," he said, suggesting the potential for other type of races in the future. "The goal is to host multiple events each year."
Gabriel anticipates the race will be a lot of fun.
"This mountain is so versatile and there's so much terrain that can be utilized," he said.
Only a small area of the mountain is used in the summer for attractions. Gabriel said resort staff thought it would be good to add to the mix, and "show people we're here and we're for the community."