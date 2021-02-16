BRATTLEBORO — A virtual screening of “Ursula von Rydingsvard: Into Her Own” is available through Sunday as part of 118 Elliot’s collaboration with Burlington City Arts and the American Institute of Architects.
Ursula von Rydingsvard is one of the few women in the world working in monumental architecture, according to a film description.
The Architecture + Design Film Series offers free screenings of architecture and design films each month. The link and password for the film is online at adfilmseries.org.