NEWFANE — The work of C. Peter Erickson is on display at the Crowell Gallery in the Moore Free Library through Jan. 30.
Erickson applies the original French chess definition of “passing through” to his art, establishing the world’s impermanence, its placement neither here nor there, but somewhere along the way, according to an exhibit description.
The airbrush technique he employs in his recent work enhances the feeling of moving through an event, sometimes slowly and gently, and other times wildly propelled.
Erickson attributes his work to that he has always liked “making stuff,” and in 1980 became an architect. Following many years of construction project management, he has been biding his time by making paintings.
The artist will be available at the gallery Jan. 23 between noon and 2 p.m. His work can also be found at cpetererickson.com.
The Crowell Gallery is open during library hours: Tuesday 1 to 5 p.m., Wednesday 2 to 6 p.m., Thursday 1 to 5 p.m., Friday 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library maintains strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, limiting the number of patrons to 10.