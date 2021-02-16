BRATTLEBORO — A mixed media art collective received enough community support to take over a warehouse on Old Ferry Road.
“We just signed a lease on the place,” said Julia Baccellieri of Third Eye Collective. “We now have the keys. We’re really excited.”
The collective crowdfunded to secure the space via Kickstarter.com, seeking $3,300 for upfront rental costs. According to the page, 48 backers pledged $3,811 to “help bring the project to life.”
Baccellieri called the crowdfunding effort “super daunting.” Projects need to hit their full fundraising goal in order to receive the money.
A new donation page at gofundme.com/f/thirdeyecollective-equipment seeks $18,000 to help purchasing equipment and other items for the multimedia studio the group wants to create and allow others to book. Dance, music and visual arts are some art forms set to be produced inside.
While the group is technically moved into the space and can receive mail there, it is sharing the space with others — such as Everybody Eats and an Alcoholics Anonymous group — until March.
“We get to be around a lot of other really cool and important aspects of Brattleboro,” Baccellieri said.
For now, shows and events won’t be held at the space due to COVID-19 restrictions. Baccellieri said the focus for the first month and a half will be on getting appropriate flooring installed for dancing, movement and stretching.
“That’s something that’s important to me,” said Baccellieri, who graduated from New England Center for Circus Art’s pro track program in 2019 and now coaches.
After graduating, Baccellieri went to San Antonio. She taught, did some corporate performance work and auditioned for Cirque du Soleil.
Baccellieri described being pulled back to Vermont to participate in the art collective with her best friend Shastin Joynt, a photographer and videographer.
“We create so well together,” Baccellieri said. “We feel like we’re making magic.”
Baccellieri said the plan is to keep the space “pretty open” but have a corner for artists to display their work and products. Different types of memberships are anticipated to be available with discounted classes for members.
Joynt is starting to create social media pages for the collective. A video of the group signing the lease and other information can be found on Facebook at @ThirdEyeCollectiveBrattleboro.