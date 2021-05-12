BRATTLEBORO — A “high-flying, awe-inspiring theatrical circus production exploring cause and effect” is set for this Saturday afternoon, according to the local circus school.
Impetus, styled in all caps, will be performed from 2 to 4:30 p.m. in the backyard at the New England Center for Circus trapezium, 10 Town Crier Drive, Brattleboro.
The show captures the ways in which humans connect to influence, inspire and irritate one another through space and time, according to an event description. The graduates of the center’s three-year professional training program devised this capstone project. The show is outdoor and socially distanced, and attendees are asked to bring their own seating.
Tickets cost $15 for an individual and $40 for a pod of up to four attendees in a 12-foot square. In case of rain, ticket buyers will receive a link to watch the full show online. Volunteers can received a free ticket; more information at necca.ivolunteer.com/ backyard_impetus.
Tickets are purchased online, with more information available on the center’s Facebook page, @NECCAcircus.