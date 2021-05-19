BELLOWS FALLS — A Bellows Falls Union High School senior has won an honorable mention in the 40th Annual Congressional Art Competition.
Riley Rice, 17, was recognized for her mixed media piece entitled “Ezra,” a portrait of an individual created in her imagination. The piece was made in summer 2020 with acrylic paint and paper recycled from an old book.
“I wasn’t really inspired by anything. I kind of, when I’m painting, just like to go with the flow and see where it takes me,” she said, speaking by phone Tuesday during an outdoor class with Bellows Falls Union High School Anna Macijeski. “I kind of take inspiration from past pieces I’ve made, and use that as a way to guide me.”
Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) announced the winners of the competition in a recent Zoom meeting with high school artists from across Vermont. The nationwide high school visual art competition was started in 1981 by then-Rep. Jim Jeffords. Each year, high school students from across the country submit entries to their Representatives, and judges choose the best works of art from around the state, according to a U.S. House of Representatives spokesman.
Rice’s piece, chosen from 160 entries submitted by students in Vermont, was given an Honorable Mention award, for the top student art in Windham County.
Macijeski said art teachers are given an opportunity to select students’ works for submission, and noted that Rice’s piece stood out.
“There’s such life in the portrait,” Macijeski said, on the Tuesday call with Rice. “It speaks to me and it’s very well-rendered. The use of colors is beautiful and I love Riley’s play with mixed materials.”
Rice is now a student in Macijeski’s class on mindfulness through art, and is looking at the Maine College of Art in Portland.
“I am amazed by the creativity of talented young artists across Vermont,” Rep. Welch said, in a news release provided by the House. “Picking a winner is always difficult because of the brilliant work of so many artists. Congratulations to Riley for (her) beautiful work. Riley clearly has a bright future in the arts.”