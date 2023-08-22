BENNINGTON — The Bennington County Choral Society will be welcoming new members — no auditions necessary — during rehearsals for its Dec. 10, 2023 concert, beginning at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship on 108 School St., Bennington.
A special preview session will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 9, at the same address.
Entitled “A Choral Christmas,” the program includes four-part performances of Hodie Christus natus est, The Lamb, O Magnum Mysterium, Mary Had a Baby, When Icicles Hang, In dulci jubilo, The First Noel, Schubert’s Mass in G, D. 167, and Silent Night. Solos and small group singing opportunities will be offered.
The program is crafted by BCCS Artistic Director Brian Dukeshier.
For more information about BCCS, December’s concert program, or to register to sing, visit benningtoncountychoralsociety.org. Email questions to bccssingers@gmail.com.