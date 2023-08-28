BRATTLEBORO — "Beyond the Bounds," the first solo exhibit by Julia Sorensen will open at Gallery 34 from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 1 during Brattleboro’s Gallery Walk on 34 Main St. in Brattleboro.
Julia Sorensen will exhibit abstract pieces "Beyond the Bounds" — colorful, textured, and created using a variety of nontraditional techniques and shapes.
Inspired by abstract artist Ed Clark, sometimes referred to as “the lost abstract expressionist,” this exhibit draws on his willingness to break the plane of the canvas, to go outside the bounds, as well as by his bold use of color, use of shaped canvasses and strong brush strokes. After seeing his work in Chicago’s Art Institute, Julia wondered what would happen if she started going beyond the bounds of traditional shapes, colors and techniques. The idea for this exhibit was born.
Julia has experimented with different shapes: constructing pieces rather than being confined to a traditional canvas and used brooms to apply paint as Clark did, in addition to brushes, blades and other implements. She also often works with her pieces on the ground, not an easel or wall. This allows her to apply paint differently and work in all four (or more) directions at once.
The work invites viewers to consider their own relationship with the typical or expected and to go "Beyond the Bounds."