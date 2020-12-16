Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — Members of the Brattleboro America Legion band are sorry to announce that the annual Christmas concert is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Past concerts can be viewed online at bit.ly/3nwlLHu and bit.ly/34k2d1h.

