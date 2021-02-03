BRATTLEBORO — Circus in Place is taking the show online.
On Feb. 13 at 7 p.m., ticketholders from around the world can sign on to watch a recording of the outdoor performance, then join in a question and answer session.
Circus in Place is a socially distant performance that took place in October across multiple Vermont stages, including some performers’ backyards. The show is organized by Nimble Arts in collaboration with Circus Minimus.
“We are taking this as a unique opportunity to break down the walls that often exist between performers and audience,” Nimble Arts Creative Director Serenity Smith Forchion said. She came up with the idea for Circus in Place when hiking in isolation during the pandemic shut down.
“We wanted to create a theatrical, circus-based show, out of doors, that would connect community, artists and the land that was sustaining us in a time of challenge and uncertainty,” she said.
The performance, filmed on conserved land in West Brattleboro in peak fall foliage of October, uses the natural landscape, trees, rock outcroppings, buildings and fields. Highlights include Ariele Ebacher balancing across a tight wire suspended over a field of fallen leaves, Jan Damm hardstanding on a rolling board atop a glacial boulder and Forchion dancing in a maple tree rigged from a harness and accompanied by Bryan Blanchette singing in native Abenaki language.
The idea came out of a collaborative brainstorm by a group of local circus artists whose livelihoods were turned upside down during the global pandemic. “All of our touring contracts were canceled,” said Kevin O’Keefe, a circus artist from West Brattleboro. “So we came together to build an outdoor, site-specific performance event, that local audience could see safely.”
Circus in Place was created as a brainstorm collaboration, all outdoors while distanced and masked, between Nimble Arts performers Serenity Smith Forchion, Tony Duncan, Jan Damm, Ariele Ebacher, Elsie Smith, Casey Haynes, Julia Baccellieri, FinnAnn Cotton, in collaboration with Kevin O’Keefe of Circus Minimus, and with Native American singer-songwriter Bryan Blanchette. The troupe collaborated with native historians, local elders and foresters to discover the stories of the land and share them through circus, theater, dance, music and a nature walk.
The show blends aerials, acrobatics, balancing and juggling with storytelling, laughter, nature and entertainment.
Tickets, from $15 to $50, can be purchased at nimblearts.org.