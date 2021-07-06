BRATTLEBORO — A host of an international radio show will host her first in-person Bollywood movie event in town.
Vidhi Salla, host of “Vidhi’s Bollywood Jukebox,” will screen the Indian film “Queen” (2014) Saturday at 6 p.m. at The Stone Church, 210 Main St., Brattleboro. Tickets are available in pods of two ($20) and four people ($40) and can be booked online on StoneChurchVT.com or purchased at the door.
During the screening, audiences can enjoy Indian snacks from the bar menu and shop for Indian handicrafts at the pop-up bazaar. Salla will provide a 10-minute cultural introduction to the film before the screening. There will be a 15-minute intermission for refreshments, which is characteristic of the cinema culture in India. The film is suitable for ages 13 and above.
For the last four years, Salla has been educating Vermont audiences on Bollywood (Indian films in the Hindi language) through her radio show, “Vidhi’s Bollywood Jukebox” that airs on WVEW-LP 107.7fm every Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. The craft bazaar is part of Vidhi’s new venture called Vidhiism. A collection of jewelry, shawls and bed sheets sourced by Salla directly from the makers in India.
Bollywood film “Queen” is the story of a young Delhi girl named Rani who decides to take off by herself on her honeymoon when her fiance calls off their wedding the day before.