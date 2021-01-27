BRATTLEBORO — A local knitter is offering new online courses.
Victoria Mansuri, of By Our Hands in Brattleboro, is offering valentine making workshops and winter knitting classes.
The winter knitting classes, for children ages 7 through 12, begin with making knitting needles from dowels, sandpaper and beeswax. Young knitters are then ready to learn to knit bunnies, gnomes, cats, scarves, hats and whatever other projects fit the students’ skill level.
In the valentine making workshop, participants will make Danish Heart Baskets.
More information, including prices and how to register, is online at byourhandscreate.com.