BRATTLEBORO — Clay murals and wall maps by Brattleboro artist Cynthia Parker-Houghton provide a taste of the much-anticipated Brattleboro Words Trail.
Parker-Houghton’s “Our Storied Landscape: Revealing the Brattleboro Words Trail” at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center represents the long-awaited walking, biking and driving trail — set to launch in December — that will provide a detailed tour into the area’s storied past.
Parker-Houghton, who is also the lead designer at Natalie Blake Studios, “writes the landscape,” said organizers of the trail, with her exhibition murals, comprising 18-by-18-inch hand-carved clay tiles. A larger Windham County mural depicts places linked to audio stories on the trail. A smaller mural represents the trail’s Downtown Brattleboro Walking Tour, which includes an initial 34 sites. The murals and hand-carved “portrait medallions,” featuring eight people on the trail, have been digitized to create a physical companion map for the audio trail.
Viewings are available during normal museum hours until the close of the exhibit Feb. 14, 2021.
The Brattleboro Words Trail is a production of the Brattleboro Words Project, a community-wide effort backed by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). The trail consists of audio-based tours of people and places significant to the history of words in the region, to be featured in an online platform and app, with the printed companion map designed by Parker-Houghton.
The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, 10 Vernon St., is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is on a pay-as-you-wish basis. More information is available at brattleboromuseum.org.