BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center presents “Minor White: Photographer, Teacher, Advocate,” a free online talk by art historian Catherine Barth, Ph.D., on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. Register at brattleboromuseum.org.
Barth received her Ph.D. in art history from Emory University in 2021. Her dissertation, “Frederick Sommer: Photography at the Limits of the Avant-Garde,” includes an examination of Sommer’s relationship with White as well as with Edward Weston, Ansel Adams, and Nancy and Beaumont Newhall, all key figures in White’s career. She was a 2019 recipient of a Minor White Archive Research Grant from Princeton University, where her research included an examination of White’s role as co-founder and editor of the photography magazine Aperture. She held Mellon Graduate Research and Object-Centered Curatorial Fellowships in the Photography Department at the High Museum of Art.
This event is presented in connection with “Sequences: Ode to Minor White,” an exhibition of contemporary works of art that evoke White’s aesthetic and philosophical ideas.
Curator Katherine Gass Stowe made note of White’s role as a teacher in an essay accompanying the exhibit. “White was a photographer, educator, writer-critic, poet, and philosopher with a penchant for capturing ‘presence’ in his work, something he tried to teach other aspiring photographers,” Gass Stowe wrote. “His long career deeply influenced students of all kinds and threaded him through the most important developments in photography in the mid-twentieth century, bringing him into close relationships with the art world’s key innovators.”
The artists featured in “Sequences: Ode to Minor White” are Jessica Judith Beckwith, Andrea Belag, William Eric Brown, Niqui Carter, and Kevin Larmon, along with a selection of vintage photographs by Minor White on loan from the Bank of America Art Collection. The exhibit is on view through Oct. 11.
Founded in 1972, the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center presents rotating exhibits of contemporary art, complemented by lectures, artist talks, film screenings, and other public programs. The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is on a “pay-as-you-wish” basis. The museum, in historic Union Station in downtown Brattleboro at the intersection of Main Street and routes 119 and 142, is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 802-257-0124 or visit brattleboromuseum.org.