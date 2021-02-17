MONTPELIER — Sharon Fantl of Brattleboro is among five new trustees elected to the Vermont Arts Council.
Fantl, whose first name is pronounced “Shah-rone,” is also board chairwoman of the Arts Council of Windham County, and is marketing and grants manager at the Redfern Arts Center at Keene State College in Keene, N.H. In her new role, she hopes to help bridge the gap between southern Vermont and the other parts of the state.
Fantl, 43, was elected, along with Emily Bernard of South Burlington, Will Kasso Condry of Burlington and Holly Groschner of Corinth to a three-year term that began in January. Mark Foley of Rutland was elected to a three-year term that starts in June.
Fantl noted that the pandemic has created a challenging time for the arts, and that there is no clear path forward in terms of recovery.
“There’s definitely been some silver linings and highlights, where organizations and people, because they’ve had to really pivot in different ways, that in and of itself is a call to action or learning experience,” she said, noting that there is a longstanding idea that the creative sector is an “add-on” to the economy. “But when you add it all up and think of the impact of the creative sector, it’s massive.”
She acknowledged that there is a pressure for artists to keep producing and stay relevant while resources are limited and typical venues are closed.
“I can’t think of anyone I know who hasn’t been slogging through in some way,” she said.
As far as her own interests in the arts, she said she enjoys dancing, and gravitates toward choreography.
“I just tend to know a lot of people who create different kinds of work in different mediums. I guess I dabble, but see myself as more of a supporter” (of the arts), she said.
She has been a Brattleboro resident since 2006. She lives with her husband, two children and three cats.