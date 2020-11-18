The Brattleboro Women's Chorus will perform its 25th annual fall singalong concert via Zoom on Sunday at 4 p.m.
In celebration of its 25th anniversary, the chorus will sing about rivers, welcoming the ancestors and healing, led by director Becky Graber. Some of the songs are easy to join along with, and Graber will teach a song or two to all. Concertgoers should register online via Zoom to receive a link to attend.
The concert is usually a significant source of income, so the chorus is asking its audience to donate the cost of a ticket ($10 to $25) to help keep its budget healthy this year.
More information, including links to RSVP and to the donation form, is available at brattleborowomenschorus.org.