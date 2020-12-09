BRATTLEBORO — A trail of audio tours that explore the area’s literary history is set to go live.
The unveiling of the Brattleboro Words Trail, an effort spearheaded by the Brattleboro Words Project, will be celebrated with a launch event over Zoom 7 p.m. Dec. 15. The trail, beginning in Brattleboro, consists of self-guided, community-created audio tours for walking, biking and driving.
“The Brattleboro Words Trail weaves the diverse people, places and history of words in Brattleboro and surrounding areas into a compelling narrative of the original ideas, happenings and little known firsts that make this area a national treasure and a rich place to explore,” said Lissa Weinmann, director of audio production for the Brattleboro Words Trail and director of the Brattleboro Words Project.
The Zoom event requires registration, which can be done at brattleborowords.org.
“Maps and trails invite exploration and adventure, and the Brattleboro Words Trail is an open invitation for the community and visitors to engage with places in a completely unique way,” said Jen Austin, executive and creative director of the Brattleboro Words Project and Brattleboro Words Trail.
The launch event will include stories about how residents, students, and scholars engaged their creativity to produce 52 audio tour stops for biking and driving and 47 stops that comprise a Downtown Brattleboro Tour. The regional tours and downtown tour each have a companion map, which will be available in and around town after the launch. The audio tours and maps will all be available free of charge to tourists and residents.
Stories on the trail include Guilford’s Andrew Kopkind, one of the nation’s first openly gay journalists; never before released tape of Eleanor Roosevelt’s advice on United States global leadership to graduating Putney School students; correcting the historical record of Frederick Douglass’ first known speech on Lincoln’s assassination; new insights into Nobel Laureates Saul Bellow, Jody Williams and Wangari Maathi’s connections to the area; John Humphrey Noyes’ experiment with group marriage in Putney and modern storyteller Tom Bodett’s musings on the power of story and words.
Presenters at the launch event will include Austin, Weinmann and Cynthia Parker-Houghton, map and murals artist; William Edelglass, Ph.D., project philosopher; Sandy Rouse, of the Brattleboro Literary Festival and producer of audio on John Irving and Archer Mayor; Joe Rivers, Brattleboro Historical Society and teacher on student audio; Starr LaTronica, Brooks Memorial Library; Dave Snyder, Guilford Sound, who mastered audio segments and donated audio equipment to schools as part of the Project; Sally Seymour producer on Kipling, Estey, Bodett and others; Donna Blackney, producer on Saul Bellow, Clarina Howard Nichols, WW1 Nurse Marion McCune Rice and others; Rich Holschuh, researcher and narrator of several indigenous stories; Shanta Lee Gander, on the Lucy Terry Prince story; Rolf Parker, lead local historian; Mara Williams, Brattleboro Museum & Art Center; and other community researchers.
The Brattleboro Words Project is a collaboration of the Brattleboro Historical Society, Brooks Memorial Library, Brattleboro Literary Festival, Write Action and Marlboro College.