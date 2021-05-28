BRATTLEBORO — A high-flying theatrical circus production presented by the New England Center for Circus Arts will be streaming on demand today through June 6.
In Impetus, styled in all capital letters, the circus school’s graduating class of ProTrack students aim to capture the ways in which humans connect to influence, inspire, and irritate one another through space and time, according to a provided description. Devised by the circus school’s 2021 graduates and directed by Colleen Harris, it is the final Circus Capstone Project for professionally ready students attending the three-year training program.
Ren Carter-Tucker, Lily Hochstetter, Owen Leonard, Locksley MacLean, Julian McTaggart and Kalista Russell will perform a wide array of circus acts including aerials, clowning, tightwire, juggling and tumbling.
Students spend the three years learning the techniques and art of circus acts, as well as dance, theater, acrobatics, costume building, website design and music editing. “But this is the first time they put all their training together as an ensemble to create a full-length show,” New England Center for Circus Arts co-founder Serenity Smith Forchion said. “That process is very important for their training as we hope they launch into the world prepared to be circus artists as well as circus creators.”
Harris said when the cast members began work on the show, they weren’t yet in a COVID pod together, so had to socially distance.
“This was challenging in rehearsal, but it influenced one of the motifs of the show — that people can influence and affect one another over long distances,” Harris said. Adjustments were made to continue training despite the pandemic, and students persevered while training in masks and socially distanced until the protocol was shifted shortly before show creation began.
“Though it is not a show about the pandemic, I think it’s optimistic outlook on moving from isolation to connection will be especially relevant in the present moment,” Harris said. “The students at NECCA are incredibly talented and hardworking, and they’ve shown admirable fortitude in finding ways to train and perform in the past year. They’re also hilarious and kind human beings!”
Tickets for Impetus are available online at necenterforcircusarts.org for $15-$50. More information can be obtained by emailing info@necenterforcircusarts.org.