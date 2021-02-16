BRATTLEBORO — Coco Love Alcorn will join the Brattleboro Women’s Chorus as part of the group’s 25th anniversary celebration.
Alcorn will sing with the chorus Feb. 25 from 2 to 3 p.m. in a show via Zoom. “Her songs for the heart and spirit are just what’s needed right now and are sure to inspire,” organizers say.
This year, the Brattleboro Women’s Chorus is celebrating 25 years with online musical events on the 25th day of the month through May. All singers are welcome to join.
More information about the event and registration is online at brattleborowomenschorus.org/events/online-25th-anniversary-events.