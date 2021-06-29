NEWFANE — Brattleboro West Arts presents a group show of members’ work from July 3 through July 31, with a reception July 10 from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Crowell Gallery at the Moore Free Library, 23 West St., Newfane.
Brattleboro-West Arts represents a diverse range of artists who live and create in the watershed of Southern Vermont’s Whetstone Brook. The exhibit will feature a selection of two- and three-dimensional works by painter Greg Moschetti, textile artist Kris McDermet, encaustic artist Jen Wiechers, ceramicist and tea bag artist Naomi Lindenfeld, painter Kay Curtis, potter Matthew Tell, watercolorist Maisie Crowther, photographer and digital artist Gene Parulis, textile and collage artist Sharon Myers, pastelist Lesley Heathcote, potter and painter Walter Slowinski and architect and painter Stephen Lloyd.
The Crowell Gallery is free and open to the public. Hours are Tuesday 1 to 5 p.m., Wednesday noon to 6 p.m., Thursday 1 to 5 p.m., Friday noon to 6 and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information about Brattleboro-West Arts is at brattleboro-west-arts.com.