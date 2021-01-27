BRATTLEBORO — Dan DeWalt to livestream solo piano concert of original music.
Pianist Dan DeWalt is offering a concert of original solo piano music livestreamed from the Vermont Jazz Center at 8 p.m. Feb. 5.
The concert is a benefit for Restorative Community Justice of Southern Vermont and the livestream will be on its webpage, rcjsvt.org. The organization offers free restorative practice training and conflict resolution circles to the community. There is no admission fee, but tips and contributions can be made online during the show.
DeWalt’s tunes are a reflection of his musical encounters during his 50 or so years of playing professionally. “All the music that’s fit to hear” has been distilled into tunes that are sometimes whimsical and sometimes dark.
Dewalt plays with Creacion Latin big Band, Trio Mambo and was a fixture of Simba for 25 years.