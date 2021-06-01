BRATTLEBORO — To celebrate a theme of movement, local musicians will debut their new swing band at Gallery Walk Friday.
Zara Bode’s Little Big Band is set to perform classic American swing from 5 to 6 p.m. on Elliot Street — with dance instructors on-hand. The theme of this week’s Gallery Walk is “Let’s Move!” and festivities run downtown from 5 to 8 p.m.
Inspired by the styles of Duke Ellington, Django Reinhardt and Ella Fitzgerald, Bode, also a frontwoman of The Sweetback Sisters, teamed up with fellow Brattleboro musician Anna Patton, a clarinetist who leads the new band’s horn section.
Bode, in an email interview, said she and Patton had been flirting with the idea of a swing band for years. With both musicians stuck at home during the pandemic, they took the opportunity to make it happen.
“Pretty sure if Anna and I had it our way we’d be a 12-plus piece swing orchestra, with horns and a string section, but times as they are, we went for a little band with a big sound,” Bode said.
Performing with Bode and Patton Friday will be Ty Gibbons on upright, Alton Lathrop on guitar, Ron Kelly on saxophone, Stefan Amidon on drums and “whomever else decides to join the band between now and then,” Bode said.
“Who knows what the future holds for this group, but for now we are simply reveling in the decadence of playing music with others,” she said.
Also performing this Friday, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., will be Thus Love, “queerwave, goth rock, hometown heartbreakers,” according to a provided description.
Gallery Walk, a downtown arts event held the first Friday of each month, began taking shape in the 1990s. After longtime coordinator Joy Wallens-Penford’s death from cancer in March 2020, the event took a hiatus until August of that year, when the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance rebooted Gallery Walk in the form of a video series. Organizers added an option for in-person, socially distanced art viewing in keeping with COVID-19 protocols. Events were held the first Friday of each month through December 2020.
This is the second Gallery Walk since the event rebooted last month. Around a dozen local galleries will once again open their doors, with First Proof Press offering live printmaking and a raffle for a framed Phish gig poster, designed and printed by Calvin Laituri. On the theme of movement, pop-up art stations will be dedicated to teaching dance moves and other physical activities, including yoga, Thai Chi, Zumba, juggling, circus arts and Barefoot Waltzing, according to the event website.
Main Street Flea will be open on the west side of Harmony Lot, and several local restaurants will sell food on the streets. More information is available online at brattleboro.com/downtown/gallery-walk.
Gallery Walk director Erin Scaggs said last month’s event was a “smashing success,” with an estimated 1,200 people in the streets. She said most attendees wore masks, but noted there were options for those who wanted to maintain social distance as well as for those comfortable getting closer. For example, during the live music, she said some people stood close to the stage, while others remained in back, where they were able to stand 6 feet or farther apart.
“I spoke to so many people that day who expressed the same sentiment — that it felt both totally bizarre and also absolutely normal to be sharing space with people again. I felt that way myself. I felt like I had never stopped doing it and that I hadn’t done it in 100 years, all at once,” Scaggs said in an email reflecting on last month’s event. “My instinct tells me that folks who were less anxious about it are the ones who turned out and those community members who weighed the situation and decided to err on the side of caution stayed home. It felt very part and parcel to the entire COVID experience, all of us weighing the variables and prioritizing our and our family’s needs, and making decisions accordingly.
“I think some people carefully held a good amount of anxiety in the beginning of the event and as the evening progressed I think more and more folks felt the healing quality of sharing space with community. That’s one thing that I heard over and over again, that people’s spirits felt so nourished by connecting with and being in the presence of their community,” Scaggs wrote.