DORSET — The Dorset Players will be holding auditions for the fall show, "Kindly Leave The Stage," on Tuesday, July 20 and Wednesday, July 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Dorset Church. Directed by Richard Maiori and written by John Chapman, the play requires two male characters between 25 and 50; a male character 60 or older and two female characters between 25 and 50; a female character 60 or older and two female characters of any age.
This British bedroom comedy is a play within a play. The marriage of Rupert and Sarah is on the rocks, and their friends Charles and Madge agree to handle their divorce. After the curtain is up for a short period, Rupert forgets his lines and threatens to kill Charles because he is having an affair with Rupert’s real life wife, Madge — as the rest of the cast try to forge ahead with the original play.
The play will run Oct. 1 through 3 and Oct. 8 through 10 at the Dorset Playhouse. For further information or to borrow a script, call Lynne at 802-375-5717.