MANCHESTER — Dorset Theatre Festival will open its 44th season with a revival of Christopher Durang’s comedy “Laughing Wild” outdoors at the Southern Vermont Arts Center on July 9.
Directed by resident artist, Jade King Carroll, the play will star Dan Butler and five-time Festival performer and 2020 Drama Desk Award-winner Mary Bacon.
The Festival’s 2021 comeback season begins with “Laughing Wild.” The play, in three parts, stars a man and a woman struggling to cope with life in modern America. Over the course of two monologues and a chance meeting inside of a dream, the characters take on everything from the supermarket to nuclear waste to their own frenetic psyches.
“The play’s title refers to a line in Samuel Beckett’s Happy Days, ‘laughing wild amidst severest woe,’” said Dina Janis, Dorset’s artistic director. “It seems to me we have all just lived through a time of severest woe, and perhaps it’s time to laugh wildly together.”
Christopher Durang is a playwright, satirist, and performer whose Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike won the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play. The New Yorker called Durang “one of the funniest men in the world.”
“This play feels so relevant to me at this moment, as it investigates with truly brilliant humor what it means to be human, what it means to find connection, and what it means to simply breathe together,” Janis said. “It’s a truly perfect play to bring people back together.”
Laughing Wild will begin at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning July 9 at Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester.
Tickets are on sale now at dorsettheatrefestival.org.