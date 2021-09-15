DOVER — On Monday at 5:30 p.m., the Dover Free Library presents the feature film "Resistance."
Before he was the world-famous mime Marcel Marceau, he was Marcel Mangel, an aspiring Jewish actor who joined the French Resistance to save the lives of thousands of children orphaned at the hands of Nazi. Jesse Eisenberg, Clemence Poesy, Ed Harris and Edgar Ramirez star in this drama about unsung heroes who put themselves in harm’s way to rise above hatred and oppression during World War II. Based on inspiring true story. "Resistance" follows the revolutionary tale of a selfless act that would forever change countless lives.
The film has a runtime of 121 minutes and is rated R. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 802-348-7488 or go online to doverfreelibrary1913.org.