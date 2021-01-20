BRATTLEBORO — A young musician called “the obvious heir apparent to the neo-traditional jazz mantle” by the New York Times will perform with his working trio over a free livestream presented by the Vermont Jazz Center.
On Saturday at 8 p.m., Cole Porter Fellow and pianist Emmet Cohen will perform live from the center with Russell Hall on acoustic bass and Kyle Poole on drums. The Emmet Cohen Trio will be joined by special guest Mark Whitfield on guitar.
The concert will be one 70-minute live set followed by a short interview. In accordance with state-issued safety concerns, there will be no in-house audience. The show will be livestreamed on the Vermont Jazz Center website, vtjazz.org, and at facebook.com/VermontJazzCenter/live.
Livestreaming for this event is free and open to the public. Donations to the Vermont Jazz Center will be accepted. Admission to concerts are usually offered on a sliding fee scale from $20 to $40 per person.