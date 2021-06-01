BRATTLEBORO — When COVID-19 closed down Epsilon Spires, the venue pivoted to outdoor film screenings in the back parking lot, an area never previously eyed for programming.
“Now, we found a perfect use for it that people seem to really celebrate,” said Jamie Mohr, director of Epsilon Spires.
Mohr said after the pandemic, her group would still like to use the space for events. For now, the plan is to remain creative and flexible.
“We’ll try to innovate as we go along with the CDC guidelines and what the community feels comfortable with,” Mohr said, referring to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “because we don’t want to rush too soon and have everyone have to close again.”
The outdoor Backlot Cinema series will return again this summer, starting every Friday at sundown. Tickets can be purchased at epsilonspires.org.
If it rains, the screening will be moved inside. Mohr recalled hosting a movie inside about two times last summer because of thunderstorms.
“Some canceled understandably because they were nervous about being indoors,” she said.
The venue, once a church, contains pews which Mohr said make it easier to separate groups according to public health guidelines.
Instead of projecting movies off pickup trucks like last year, the venue will use a repurposed church pulpit. Mohr believes it came from The Stone Church, a neighboring venue that also had been a church.
Erring on the side of caution for now, Mohr said Epsilon Spires will go with the same system designed last year where parties or “pods” sit in socially distanced sections behind the venue to watch the movies. She said when people feel more comfortable, hopefully around August, there will be less restricted seating where people can come with their picnic setup and sit where they want.
The first showing — “Tove,” described on the venue’s website as an “enchanting and romantic portrait of the inspiring life of Finnish artist Tove Jansson, a woman who defied the bourgeois norms of post-War Europe to live a life of artistic and sexual freedom” — will appear Friday after Gallery Walk with an introduction by multimedia artist and film scholar Jo Dery.
“It’s really great to see how popular Gallery Walk was,” Mohr said about the monthly event that started up again in May. “People seem to have a newfound enthusiasm because we’ve all been cooped up in the winter.”
Mohr is looking forward to several collaborations this summer. Films will be paired with international vendors, including those from Indonesia and Colombia, and people are welcome to come just for the food.
In late July, Sandglass Theater in Putney will premiere a film the puppetry masters made during the pandemic about the experience of refugees. Catering will be provided by a Somali chef who was a refugee in Kenya as a teenager.
Mohr said the backlot will host a couple of free events this summer underwritten by grants.
Events at Epsilon Spires are booked up to Sept. 10. Information will be posted on its website.
For this month, Backlot Cinema includes 3D Movie Nights on June 11, “Sisters With Transistors” on June 18 and “Downtown 81” on June 25.
“It’s exciting to be able to do this again,” Mohr said. “Last year, we had some people who came almost every time and then some people who just discovered it. Hopefully, we’ll get a good following.”
Mohr said she thinks the films are good for showing outdoors, and it’s nice to get a local audience for rare and international movies. Each ticket comes with raffle tickets to win gift certificates from local businesses such as Boomerang, Twice Upon A Time, Yalla and Tulip Cafe.
The town allowed Epsilon Spires to host film screenings without an event permit due to limitations imposed by the pandemic, Mohr said. She compared it to the way restaurants served on the sidewalks or provided alcohol by takeout.
Town Manager Peter Elwell said the screenings and other activities that were administratively approved during and because of the pandemic will be subject to a more formal review process post-pandemic.
Epsilon Spires is starting to schedule indoor events for the fall.
“Both us and the artists know that everything is tentative,” Mohr said. “People are just starting to tour again.”
Her plan is “to utilize the organ more.” Programming will include classical music and what she called “more experimental stuff.”
Grants to help with general operating costs have been a “lifesaver” with not much revenue coming in and fundraising dollars being scarce “because everyone’s in trouble,” Mohr said. The pandemic also provided opportunities to build relationships with other organizations such as Sandglass and The Stone Church.
Mohr said her group is “re-energizing” Epsilon Spires, a historic building that was once a cultural epicenter. For her, “the sky’s the limit” in how the space can be re-envisioned.
“COVID’s kind of a reset with that,” she said.