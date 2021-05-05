BRATTLEBORO — A socially distanced closing party will be held in honor of the Epsilon Spires multimedia exhibition “Nature/Nuture” from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday — overlapping with the first Gallery Walk since December.
The evening takes place in the Sanctuary Gallery at Epsilon Spires, 190 Main St., and will include a live musical performance by electronic musician J. Icevich.
“Nature/Nuture,” stylized in all capital letters, features artists Brent Birnbaum and Christin Ripley.
The exhibit includes collages that Birnbaum created from deconstructed board games. The result is work that subtly challenges the viewer’s sense of expectation — where the familiar closed circuit of a board game is broken open and rearranged into new pathways, sometimes without the possibility of resolution, according to an exhibit description.
Ripley’s work is a series of soft sculptures designed to interact with the physical space of the gallery, the other artwork in the exhibit, and with the viewers themselves, according to the description. The pillow-like forms echo the playful shapes of board game elements, with interlocking edges that can be configured into a variety of pathways, and the fabric used to create them has been hand-dyed to emulate the hues of light cast by the stained glass windows in the Sanctuary, the description reads.
Icevich will perform an improvisation using analog drones, synthesizer arpeggios and subtle rhythmic patterns run through delays and oscillating filters.
The event is free to attend. More information is at epsilonspires.org.