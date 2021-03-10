PUTNEY — A fiddler and a cellist will perform in a livestreamed concert hosted by Next Stage Arts Project Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“Highlander’s Farewell,” by fiddler Alasdair Fraser and cellist Natalie Haas, is a retrospective dedicated to revisiting and updating parts of the duo’s 20 years of recording and performing fiddle and cello explorations of Scottish, Celtic and global music. Fraser and Natalie share passion for improvising on the melody and the groove of traditional tunes. Following the concert, they will host a Zoom meeting with the audience.
The musical partnership between Fraser and Haas is the fulfillment of Fraser’s long-standing musical dream to return the cello to its historical role at the rhythmic heart of Scottish dance music. In the last 100 years, piano and accordion have largely replaced the cello’s tones and energy as fiddle accompaniment in traditional music. Alasdair and Natalie’s debut recording “Fire & Grace” won the Scots Trad Music “Album of the Year” award, the Scottish equivalent of a Grammy. The duo has represented Scotland at the Smithsonian Museum’s Folklife Festival, and has been featured on nationally broadcast Performance Today, the Thistle & Shamrock and Mountain Stage.
Advance tickets are $20, and are available at nextstagearts.org. For more information, call 802-387-0102 or visit alasdairfraser.com, nataliehaas.com and nextstagearts.org.